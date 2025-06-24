Delhi-NCR to get relief from heat, IMD issues nowcast ‘light rainfall’ warning; Madhya Pradesh on RED ALERT

Delhi-NCR residents can brace for some relief from sweltering heat as Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast warning for rain. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh and orange alerts for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall in these regions.

The national capital is on yellow alert today which will remain effective tomorrow as well. The Met department predicted generally cloudy sky for Delhi-NCR today. Besides light to moderate rain, thunderstorm and lightning are also likely today. According to IMD, the maximum temperature today is expected to be below normal by up to 2 degrees, around 34 to 36°C. At the same time, the minimum temperature will most likely hover around 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Regional Meteorological centre issued a nowcast warning for rain at 8:30 AM. In a post on X, the weather agency said, Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Safidon, Jind, Panipat, (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Bijnaur, Badayun (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

IMD issues red alert for Madhya Pradesh IMD in its weather bulletin dated June 23 stated, “Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh on 24th June.”

It further noted that very heavy rainfall is likely in East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Konkan, Arunachal Pradesh and Vidarbha on June 24. Similar weather conditions are likely in Odisha, Haryana, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days and in Jharkhand on June 26. Furthermore, heavy downpour is likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until June 27 and in Jammu and Kashmir June 25.

Senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said, "Light to normal rain can be observed in the plain districts of the state, like Hamirpur...Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi can expect heavy rainfall too. Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur can expect heavy rainfall on 24th June. A yellow alert has been issued in these districts," ANI reported.