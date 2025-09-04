Delhi-NCR traffic alert! Residents receive ‘heavy rainfall’ warning as Yamuna floodwater enters homes, localities, roads

Delhi-NCR rain alert: Heavy rainfall pounded national capital on Thursday morning adding to the misery caused by swollen Yamuna that is flowing above danger mark. The floodwaters entered homes and several low-lying areas were inundated which prompted evacuation of residents and cattle.

Yamuna River water entered underpass near Delhi Secretariat and reached the Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Temple. Heavy rains over the past few days caused waterlogging at several places, including Ayyappa Park area in Vikaspuri.

Traffic advisory Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on September 3, warning against rising water level and in a post on X stated, “In view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River, traffic movement is heavily affected on Outer Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila till Salimgarh By-Pass. Diversions will be in place from Wazirabad–Signature Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhada–IP College Red Light.”

Advising commuters to avoid certain stretches, it urged motorists to use alternate routes and avoid roadside parking.

Commuters must take note of the following diversion points:

Wazirabad - Signature Bridge.

Chandgi Ram Akhada - IP College Red Light. Vehicular movement will be diverted from the listed diversion points to possible alternate routes. Meanwhile, heavy congestion is likely on Outer Ring Road and adjoining stretches.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sent a message to Delhi residents at 7:20 AM alerting them against very heavy rainfall and thundershowers in Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Karnal, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Sonipat in next 3 hours.

Flight advisory SpiceJet airlines issued a travel advisory on September 4. In a post on X , it stated, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”

Delhi weather forecast The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 6:45 AM predicting light to moderate rainfall, light thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi-NCR region in the next 2 hours.