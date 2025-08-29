Heavy rain in Noida, IMD issues 'yellow alert' warning for Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Friday for Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Delhi after heavy showers lashed Noida in the morning. The warning was based on the weather agency’s latest nowcast for Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Which areas are under yellow alert? According to IMD, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh remain on yellow alert. In Delhi, the warning applies to South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra and East Delhi. The rest of the capital is likely to see only light rain or drizzle through the day.

What about Noida and Ghaziabad? Moderate rainfall is expected in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. However, as of 7:30 am IST, no warnings have been issued for Gurugram or Faridabad.

Where else is heavy rainfall likely? The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana till 1 September.

Advertisement

How is the monsoon affecting northern states? Monsoon rains have caused severe disruption in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab over the past week. Cloudbursts and flash floods continue to affect these states.

What is the situation in Punjab and Himachal? In Punjab, the Indian Army has stepped up rescue efforts as 835 villages remain waterlogged.

In Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 524 roads, including two national highways, are blocked. Around 1,230 electricity transformers are out of service, while 416 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Advertisement

Delhi air pollution cutting life expectancy by over 8 years Meanwhile, a report has underlined that Delhi residents could lose 8.2 years of life expectancy if present levels of particulate pollution persist. The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), released by the University of Chicago, stated that Delhi continues to be the world’s most polluted city, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the WHO guideline by more than 20 times.

In 2023, PM2.5 concentrations in the city stood at 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre — over 22 times higher than the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre. The report stressed that Delhi residents face the sharpest decline in life expectancy from air pollution compared with any other city worldwide.