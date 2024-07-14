Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning to lash region. Check IMD update here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi-NCR.

Sharing an update, IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak (Haryana), Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Baraut, Meerut, Raya, Mathura (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak (Haryana) pic.twitter.com/mcJQLj2u9z — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 14, 2024

IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. Light Rain” for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to settle around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Department forecasted wet spells in the coming week until July 20. However, no heavy rainfall alert is in place. The maximum and minimum temperatures over the coming six days are expected to hover in the range of 27 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD warned against heavy downpours on Sunday, in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather agency issued a red alert for these states, which is the highest level of warning. Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Considering the weather update in the financial capital, Mumbai, a yellow alert is in place. The Meteorological Department forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Ghat areas of Pune today. The weather agency issued a yellow alert for Palghar as well. RMC, in its weather report stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely.”

Also Read | IMD issues red alert for rains in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra today