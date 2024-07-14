Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning to lash region. Check IMD update here

  • IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the next 2 hours.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published14 Jul 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Delhi Rain: On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to settle around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Delhi Rain: On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to settle around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in Delhi-NCR.

Sharing an update, IMD said light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Panipat, Gohana, Rohtak (Haryana), Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Baraut, Meerut, Raya, Mathura (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

 

IMD predicted, “Generally cloudy sky. Light Rain” for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures is expected to settle around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Department forecasted wet spells in the coming week until July 20. However, no heavy rainfall alert is in place. The maximum and minimum temperatures over the coming six days are expected to hover in the range of 27 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD warned against heavy downpours on Sunday, in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. The weather agency issued a red alert for these states, which is the highest level of warning. Meanwhile, an orange alert for heavy showers is in place for Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Considering the weather update in the financial capital, Mumbai, a yellow alert is in place. The Meteorological Department forecasted moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Ghat areas of Pune today. The weather agency issued a yellow alert for Palghar as well. RMC, in its weather report stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely.”

Meanwhile, a red alert for heavy showers is in place for four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Besides this, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a high tide warning of of 3.52 metres in Mumbai at 5:14 pm today.

Delhi-NCR weather: Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning to lash region. Check IMD update here

