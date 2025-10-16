Delhi-NCR's 5 Railway stations to no longer provide platform tickets till THIS date; Why has it been suspended?

Delhi-NCR's key railway stations will no longer provide platform tickets for some days of this month. Northern Railway on Wednesday, October 15, announced that the sale of platform tickets will be temporarily suspended at 5 railway stations.

Why has Northern Railway temporarily suspended platform ticket sale? Due to the anticipated festive rush on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath the Northern Railway has temporarily suspended sale of platform tickets.

Northern Railway in a post on X stated, “Important Information. Platform Tickets Temporarily Closed. Keeping in mind the convenience and safety of passengers during the festive season, platform tickets will remain closed at the following stations from October 15th.”

When will platform ticket sale resume? According to the notification, platform ticket sale will resume on October 28. The official notice issued by Northern Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay lists the following stations where ticket sale has been suspended.

New Delhi,

Delhi Jn

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Anand Vihar Terminal

Ghaziabad railway station As per the notice, persons accompanying senior citizens, specially abled persons, illiterate and woman passengers must approach enquiry office for platform ticket. These safety measures are being taken to prevent any unforeseen accidents during the festive period.

'Dhanteras' or 'Dhantrayodashi' mark the beginning of the festive period. The 5-day Diwali festivities begin with which will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. This will be followed by Kali Puja or Chhoti Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 21, Tuesday. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Deepawali, on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Bhaidooj, which is also known as Yama Dwitiya marks the last day of Diwali festivities.

