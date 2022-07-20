Delhi-RERA asks DDA to get real estate projects registered2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 04:23 PM IST
DDA must register its real estate projects with regulator, informed Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar
DDA must register its real estate projects with regulator, informed Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar
Listen to this article
Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar has informed that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) must register its real estate projects with the regulator for protecting the interest of property buyers in the national capital.