Delhi’s air quality hits red zone at 293 AQI, AAP govt instructs authorities to find out reasons

New Delhi's air quality index (AQI) on Friday, October 18, entered the red zone at 293 AQI. The air quality in Delhi is in ‘Poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi's air quality A layer of smog was seen in Delhi as the AQI dropped to the Air Quality Index to the 'Poor' category. 2. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI in 'Poor' category results in breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

3. AQI in various areas of Delhi has dropped. AQI in Anand Vihar is at 339 in the ‘Very Poor’ category, AQI at India Gate is at 270 in ‘Poor’ category. In Dwarka the AQI is at 325 in ‘Very Poor’ category, whereas in Vivek Vihar is at 324 in ‘Very Poor’ category, reported ANI.

4. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said the air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches the capital. The highest AQI was reported in Wazirpur.

“Winter is coming and the level of air pollution is increasing. The level has reached the poor category in Delhi. There are 13 hotspots in Delhi where AQI has crossed 300- Wazirpur, Mundka, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector-8, Bawana, Narela, Vivek Vihar, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar and RK Puram. The AQI level was highest in Wazirpur…We have instructed the authorities to find out the local sources behind it,” Rai said.

5. The PWD vehicles sprinkled water in various regions as a measure to control dust pollution while adhering to GRAP-1 regulations, reported ANI.

6. Previously, the Delhi government announced proper implementation of Graded Response Action Plan-1 (GRAP-1) measures to improve air quality in the city.

7. Following this, a high meeting was chaired by CM Atishi along with Gopal Rai and other senior officials, reported ANI.

8. CM Atishi asked residents in Delhi to avoid burning crackers, carpool, and report such incidents in the Green Delhi app.

9. However, BJP has blamed AAP for rising pollution in the city.

“Today Delhi has become a gas chamber due to blame game politics of Aam Aadmi Party. They had made big promises that they would make Delhi pollution-free. Look at the condition of Yamuna today and Delhi has become a gas chamber,” said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

“Aam Aadmi Party bans firecrackers on Diwali but the smog tower on which ₹23 crore was spent has been locked... The way Aam Aadmi Party has cheated people in the name of pollution and is working to make Delhi the most poisonous and polluted city, this will be exposed,” he added.