Delhi's overall air quality in 'moderate' category, some areas record AQI above 200
The overall air quality in the Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Sunday morning, with an AQI of 164, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 8:30 am, the AQI in the the IIT Delhi stood at 139, while in Mathura road, it stood at 152. Noida saw an AQI of 169 in moderate category while Gurugram recorded a ‘satisfactory’ category AQI of 88. Though the overall AQI was recorded in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital also saw ’poor' AQI. As per SAFAR, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 235 while Delhi University saw an AQI of 256. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 8:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 258, Rohini at 219.