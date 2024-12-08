Delhi has been in the focus in the past few days for its high pollution levels and abysmal air quality. Improvement in AQI levels over the past few days faced a setback on Sunday as the air quality dropped to 'very poor' category again. The last time, the capital city recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category was on November 30, when the reading stood at 346, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

After registering an improvement and taking a spot in 'moderate' level at the beginning of this month, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) level increased to 302 at 4 pm on December 8. A day before, an AQI reading of 233 (poor category) was registered. As per Sameer app report, 23 of the 38 air quality monitoring stations in the city recorded 'very poor' category AQI on Sunday while only two stations registered AQI levels above 300 on Saturday.

At the same time, 13 stations registered air quality in the 'poor' category while the rest fell in the 'moderate' category, according to CPCB data.

Notably, AQI categorywise classification is as follows:

Between 0 and 50 is “good”

Between 51 and 100 is “satisfactory”

Between 101 and 200 is “moderate”

Between 201 and 300 is “poor”

Between 301 and 400 is “very poor”

Above 400 as “severe”

The primary pollutants were reported to be PM 10 and PM 2.5 at 4 PM with 249 µg/m ³ and 134.4 µg/m ³ levels respectively, which pose significant health risks and can penetrate deep into the lungs and make their way to the bloodstream. A Commission for Air Quality Management official said, “An evaluation committee reviewed the system and found that its data and accuracy were not in line with the terms of reference set for the model,” reported PTI.

He added, “It was also observed that some of the data or the emissions inventory being used was outdated.”

Confirming Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi's forecast, the AQI on Sunday slipped to 'very poor' category. It further suggested that the air quality will go back to the 'poor' category on Monday and enter 'very poor' category on the following day.