Delhi's Court allows Tahawwur Rana one-time phone call to family; seeks health report of 26/11 accused

Delhi’s Patiala House Court has granted 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana permission to make a one-time phone call to his family, which will be conducted in strict adherence to jail rules and under the supervision of a senior Tihar jail official.

The Court, on Monday, June 9, also directed jail authorities to submit a detailed status report on Rana’s health within 10 days, reported ANI.

In April, the Patiala Court had rejected Tahawwur Rana's plea to speak to his family, with Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh dismissing the request, and simply stating “not allowed”.

Rana's request to make calls dismissed earlier The Mumbai terror attack accused had filed the application through his legal aid counsels, Piyush Sachdeva and Lakshya Dheer — asserting that as a foreign national — he had the basic and fundamental right to communicate with his family, who were concerned about his condition in custody.

Back then, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) however, opposed the plea, arguing that the investigation was at a crucial stage and allowing Rana to speak with his family could potentially jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“In such a situation, if he is allowed to talk to his family members, he can leak some important information,” the NIA had argued.

Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended As per PTI, the Patiala Court, on Friday, once again extended Rana's judicial custody, scheduling his next appearance for July 9. His custody was earlier extended in April.

On the last date of hearing, Rana personally addressed the court, requesting a hearing aid for an ear-related medical issue. Due to security concerns, he was presented via virtual mode.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) collected voice and handwriting samples from Rana.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition On April 11, 2025, the NIA took Rana into 18-day custody after he was extradited from the US, to question him in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives.

A 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Tahawwur Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani—a US citizen and key plotter in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks—as well as operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami, and other Pakistan-based individuals.