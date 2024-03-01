Delhi's inflation rate at 2.81%, below national rate of 5.65% in 2023: AAP minister Atishi
Delhi budget news: Delhi recorded an inflation rate of 2.81% in Jan-Dec 2023, while the national inflation rate stood at 5.65% during the same period.
Aam Aadmi Party Minister (AAP) Minister Atishi on 1 March said that the inflation rate of Delhi inflation rate was at 2.81 per cent in January-December 2023 which was below than the national inflation rate of 5.65 per cent in the same period.
