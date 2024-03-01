Aam Aadmi Party Minister (AAP) Minister Atishi on 1 March said that the inflation rate of Delhi inflation rate was at 2.81 per cent in January-December 2023 which was below than the national inflation rate of 5.65 per cent in the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further added that Delhi's revenue surplus rose to ₹14,457 crore in 2022-2023 from ₹3,270 crore in 2021-2022 adding that Kejriwal government is the only surplus government in the country.

The finance minister also added that the AAP-led Delhi government will present its budget for 2024-25 in state assembly on Monday, March 4.

She also added Delhi's gross state domestic product at current prices likely to be ₹11,07,746 crore in 2023-24, up 9.17 per cent year on year.

The per capita income of the national capital rose 22 percent in two years from ₹376217 in 2021-2022 to ₹461910 in 2023-2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Delhi assembly began on 15 February and was expected to run until 21 February. However, the session was extended, with Atishi citing a delay in budget finalisation.

In 2023, when former Finance Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, the Delhi budget was presented by Kailash Gahlot, a minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet. The 2023 budget was amounted to ₹78,800 crore with a provision of ₹21,000 crore for infrastructure in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, this year, the AAP government in Delhi is expected to make announcements of over ₹80,000 crore budget for its citizens. Sources have also said that the said the focus this year is expected to be mainly on education, health, power, roads, among other sectors.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!