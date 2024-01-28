Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir sees mishap as stage collapses during Jagran, 1 death reported

Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir sees mishap as stage collapses during Jagran, 1 death reported

Livemint

Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir witnessed mishap last night as stage collapsed during Jagran, 1 death reported.

A stage collapsed during a religious event at Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir, resulting in one fatality and injuries to 17 people.

In Delhi, a stage constructed with wood and an iron frame collapsed last night during Mata Jagran at Kalkaji Mandir's Mahant Parisar. This incident resulted in the death of one woman and caused injuries and fractures to around 17 people.

The event was held without permission where over 1500-1600 people were present, according to Delhi Police. A crime team visited the spot and Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 337/304A/188 IPC against the organisers.

The injured people were admitted to a hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment and the condition of all other injured is stable.

A Hindu ritual called 'Jagarana' or ‘Jagrata’ comprising of all-night vigils, songs, dances and worship for the veneration of the deity was taking place at the temple when the incident occurred. Several devotees climbed on the stage after they got excited when hymns were being sung.

(This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.)

