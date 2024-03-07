Active Stocks
Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat, students evacuated; search underway. Details here

Livemint

Ram Lal Anand College staff in Delhi received a bomb threat call at 9:34. Police and emergency teams evacuated the students and are conducting a search, but nothing suspicious has been found yet. Further measures are being taken.

A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi at around 9:34 hours (Image for representation)

Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, received a bomb threat call on 7 March. As per DCP South West Rohit Meena, the threat call was received approximately at around 9:34 am.

The DCP added that immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated, as reported by ANI.

Currently, search and checking is being carried out, however, he added that so far, nothing suspicious has been found, as reported by ANI.

 

(More details awaited)

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST
