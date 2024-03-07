Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat, students evacuated; search underway. Details here
Ram Lal Anand College staff in Delhi received a bomb threat call at 9:34. Police and emergency teams evacuated the students and are conducting a search, but nothing suspicious has been found yet. Further measures are being taken.
Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, received a bomb threat call on 7 March. As per DCP South West Rohit Meena, the threat call was received approximately at around 9:34 am.
