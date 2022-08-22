The feasibility report on the bullet train project between Delhi and Varanasi has been rejected over the multiple curves along the train route, not suitable for it to run at 350 kmph
The proposed bullet train project between Delhi and Varanasi has hit a roadblock as the railway board rejected the feasibility report on the project. Sources privy to the developments said that the railway board cited multiple curves along the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train route that will not be suitable for a bullet train to run at 350 kmph.
The sources said the decision to reject the feasibility report of the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project was taken at a meeting held by Railway Board Secretary R N Singh last week to review the project. The feasibility study report was presented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).
The feasibility report of the Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project had proposed that the corridor be built along the National Highway (NH) 2. The feasibility report also mentioned that this will help in the acquisition of land at cheaper rates and reduce the cost of construction.
The technical issue was that the NH-2 had curved sections at many places between Delhi and Varanasi. Several curved sections would make it highly dangerous for the bullet train to run at 350 kmph.
"To run a bullet train at a speed of 350 kmph, the track of high-speed corridor should be straight," the source was quoted as saying by PTI.
While NHSRCL is keen on beginning the work on the project, the Railway Board is wary, especially considering the delays and roadblocks in the ongoing bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
Sources said due to the delays, the estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is set to reach ₹1.50 lakh crore. Officials said around ₹200 crore is being spent per kilometer to build the high-speed corridor.
The Railway Board has suggested that for now, the focus should be on running only semi-high speed Vade Bharat trains at a speed of 160- 200 kmph. Officials said around 400 such trains will be available over the next three years and can be used on different routes.
