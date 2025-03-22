Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday convened first meeting of states over delimitation in Chennai. During the meeting, MK Stalin suggested that delimitation of constituencies should not happen as per current population, arguing that adequate representation in Parliament was needed to voice state specific views.
Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the state is not being granted special consideration and is instead being penalised for fulfilling its duty to the nation.
