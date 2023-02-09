Deliveroo plans to cut 9% of staff to focus on profit
The cuts will affect roles at all levels, although some employees may be redeployed, Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said
Deliveroo Plc said it plans to cut 350 jobs, or about 9% of its workforce, as the company focuses on profits and a way to deal with a “difficult consumer environment."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×