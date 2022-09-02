Dellhi govt introduces mobile app that will give information on liquor stores

Dellhi govt introduces mobile app that will give information on liquor stores2 min read . 07:43 AM IST
- Delhi's old liquor policy: Customers can download the app from Google Play Store. The app's iOS version will also also be available soon
As Delhi returned to the old excise policy regime on Thursday, the city government has launched a new mobile app that will give information about liquor vends in the city. Delhi Government's new app is called 'mAbkaridelhi' which provides information regarding liquor brands, the location of the liquor stores, the availability of alcohol brands, and updates regarding dry days.
Customers can download the app from Google Play Store. The app's iOS version will also also be available soon.
The mAbkaridelhi app will also provide information regarding retail vends in a locality, and their opening and closure times.
The user can search the liquor outlets in alphabetical order. The featured app will come in two languages: Hindi and English.
On September 1, Delhi reverted to the old excise policy with the opening of nearly 350 government-run liquor vends. Now, there will be no private vends in the national capital.
The return of the old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.
According to excise department officials, a stock of over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in September. The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August.
Many L1 licensees (wholesalers) are in place and the number of retail vends is likely to reach 500 within a month, Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies said.
The Excise Policy 2021-22 has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.
