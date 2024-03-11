Delta CEO Expects Boeing 737 Max 10 May Be Delayed Until 2027
Delta Air Lines Inc. expects deliveries of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft could be pushed out to as late as 2027 as the troubled planemaker undergoes federal safety and criminal reviews.
