Demand for this precious by-product is surging, but where’s the supply?
Summary
This demand-supply mismatch for silver is unlikely to ease in the near term, according to experts, which may see prices increase further.
Mumbai: Demand for silver has soared on the back of rising industrial use and investor frenzy, but supply is constrained. This demand-supply mismatch is unlikely to ease in the near term, according to experts, which may see prices increase further.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story