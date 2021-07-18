Demand will improve as festival season approaches: Adani Wilmar CEO & MD

The economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, as evidenced by the GDP numbers. But going by the decline in covid-19 numbers in the last month or so, and the improving vaccination coverage, we have good reasons to believe the worst is behind us. Most of the states have either unlocked fully or are in the process to do so. We can expect demand to gradually improve over the coming weeks and months, especially as the festival season approaches. The government has announced several measures to support businesses tide through this difficult period. However, I believe some steps to put more money in the hands of people can help in speeding up recovery.