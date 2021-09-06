Dengue outbreak: The Uttar Pradesh government will send three teams of specialist doctors to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts. This comes just a day after the death toll due to dengue fever in Firozabad district rose to 51.

The government will send three teams of three specialist doctors each from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI), King George's Medical University, (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RML) Lucknow to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts.

“Three teams of three specialist doctors from SGPGI, KGMU and RMLIMS Lucknow should be constituted and sent to the districts of Firozabad, Mathura and Agra. This team of specialist doctors will guide the local doctors. Attention should be paid to the health of each patient," chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

SGPGI, KGMU और RMLIMS लखनऊ के तीन-तीन विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की तीन टीम गठित कर जनपद फिरोजाबाद, मथुरा और आगरा भेजी जाए।



विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की यह टीम स्थानीय डॉक्टरों का मार्गदर्शन करेगी।



एक-एक मरीज की सेहत पर ध्यान दिया जाए: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 6, 2021

The chief minister's office informed that arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, testing equipment for the prevention of dengue and other viral diseases.

The CMO has directed that patients and relatives should be contacted through the Chief Minister Helpline. The office further appealed to make people aware that even if there are mild symptoms of the disease, they should contact the nearest hospital immediately.

On Friday, the five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted a door-to-door inspection and made people aware of the do's and don'ts to curb the spread of dengue in the district. After conducting the door-to-door inspection, the team held a meeting with the district and state health officials.

Today, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that majority of deaths in Firozabad were due to dengue. “The Central Team has observed that the majority of cases are due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50%, in Firozabad district and accordingly the vector surveillance and control measures have been instituted," he said in a letter written to the UP’s Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

