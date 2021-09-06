Dengue outbreak: Three teams to be sent to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts

Today, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that majority of deaths in Firozabad were due to dengue. “The Central Team has observed that the majority of cases are due to Dengue, while a few are because of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Vector Indices were also found to be high with House Index and Container Index, both above 50%, in Firozabad district and accordingly the vector surveillance and control measures have been instituted," he said in a letter written to the UP’s Chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.