Denied extra paneer, angry guest rams minibus into mandap at Uttar Pradesh wedding; 6 injured

The groom's father and five others suffered serious injuries in the incident, including bride's uncle.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated28 Apr 2025, 01:57 PM IST
A man in UP crashed minibus into mandap as he didn't receive paneer as much as he required, (Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)
A man in UP crashed minibus into mandap as he didn’t receive paneer as much as he required, (Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)(HT_PRINT)

In what appears to be a bizarre case, a wedding guest in Hamidpur village of Uttar Pradesh crashed minibus into a mandap after getting upset over not receiving the amount of paneer he wanted. Frustrated by the situation, he made an unusual decision to carry out this shocking act.

What exactly happened?

The man, identified as Dharmendra Yadav alias “Bamboo”, had carried the wedding guests (baratis) to the venue earlier. He was refused when he asked for more paneer at the wedding food counter. Upon not receiving it, he retaliated and drove his minibus into the wedding venue, hitting guests and crashing the vehicle into the mandap wall, TOI reported.

Police probe the case

All six individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the two close relatives were admitted to the trauma centre at BHU for further treatment.

The incident brought the celebration to a temporary standstill. Originally planned for Saturday night, the wedding was postponed and finally held the following morning. The couple got married early Sunday with assistance from local elders and police intervention.

Meanwhile, the local police have launched an investigation and formed a team to arrest the driver.

According to TOI, police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Yadav under BNS sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 281 (endangering human life by rash driving), 125(a) and 125 (b)

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 01:51 PM IST
