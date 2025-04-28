Denied extra paneer, angry guest rams minibus into mandap at Uttar Pradesh wedding; 6 injured

In what appears to be a bizarre case, a wedding guest in Hamidpur village of Uttar Pradesh crashed minibus into a mandap after getting upset over not receiving the amount of paneer he wanted. Frustrated by the situation, he made an unusual decision to carry out this shocking act.

What exactly happened? The man, identified as Dharmendra Yadav alias “Bamboo”, had carried the wedding guests (baratis) to the venue earlier. He was refused when he asked for more paneer at the wedding food counter. Upon not receiving it, he retaliated and drove his minibus into the wedding venue, hitting guests and crashing the vehicle into the mandap wall, TOI reported.

The groom's father and five others suffered serious injuries in the incident, including bride's uncle.

Police probe the case All six individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. According to reports, the two close relatives were admitted to the trauma centre at BHU for further treatment.

The incident brought the celebration to a temporary standstill. Originally planned for Saturday night, the wedding was postponed and finally held the following morning. The couple got married early Sunday with assistance from local elders and police intervention.

Meanwhile, the local police have launched an investigation and formed a team to arrest the driver.