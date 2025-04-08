Denied Mathura Road bungalow, ex-Delhi CM Atishi allotted Ansari Road residence

Atishi, former Delhi chief minister, has been allocated a bungalow on Ansari Road for her official residence. The PWD plans 39 lakh in repairs, as the bungalow has been vacant for over a year. Atishi had previously requested another bungalow but did not receive a response.

PTI
Published8 Apr 2025, 10:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and AAP leader Atishi(PTI)

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi has been allotted a bungalow on Ansari Road here as her official accommodation, sources said on Tuesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also issued a tender to carry out repair and renovation work worth 39 lakh in the 115 Ansari Road bungalow allotted to the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

"We will carry out the general repair required in the bungalow. It has been lying vacant for more than a year and requires changes in tiling, kitchen, drainage systems and other interiors," a senior PWD official said.

Atishi had earlier requested that she be allowed to retain the AB-17 Mathura Road bungalow. However, according to PWD officials, this bungalow is part of the Centre's pool of accommodation and it could not be allotted to her as part of inter-pool exchange.

AAP sources said Atishi had written to the PWD in March, requesting that she be allotted the bungalow on Ansari Road in Daryaganj but did not receive any response.

The Ansari Road bungalow was also offered to Atishi when she was the chief minister after the PWD took back the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow as it is part of a CBI investigation.

The Flagstaff Road bungalow was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister from 2015 to September 2024.

"We had requested in March this year for an allotment of the residence at 115 Ansari Road but it is unfortunate that the allotment was approved just recently," AAP sources said.

The AB-17 Mathura Road bungalow situated opposite Bharat Mandapam was earlier occupied by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for several years. It was allotted to Atishi after Sisodia went to jail.

