A former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) climbed up a transmission tower after he was denied the ticket to contest the MCD election due in December 2022. The former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed a tower near Shashtri Park metro station in Delhi. While still up on the tower, Haseeb-ul-Hasan alleged the AAP had sold the ticket to one Deepu Chaudhary for ₹3 crore. Haseeb-ul-Hasan alleged the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections as he had no money to buy the ticket.
Speaking with news agency ANI, Haseeb-ul-Hasan said, “Had media not come, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi, Sanjay Singh wouldn't have returned my paper. They [the AAP leaders] sold a ticket to Deepu Chaudhary for ₹3 crore, demanded money from me but I don't have any," AAP's Haseeb-ul-Hasan said.
Locals, police personnel, and the fire brigade arrived at the spot to bring him down. After some time, Haseeb-ul-Hasan did come down but alleged “cash for tickets" scam within the AAP.
On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of 117 candidates for elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for December 4. The AAP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the people of Delhi will vote for them to clean the "garbage mountains" gifted by the BJP.
"Our 2nd list of candidates for the upcoming MCD elections is here! Congratulations to all. Delhi will 'Vote for Jhaadu' to clean the '3 Garbage Mountains' gifted by the BJP," the AAP tweeted along with the list of candidates.
