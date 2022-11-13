A former councillor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) climbed up a transmission tower after he was denied the ticket to contest the MCD election due in December 2022. The former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed a tower near Shashtri Park metro station in Delhi. While still up on the tower, Haseeb-ul-Hasan alleged the AAP had sold the ticket to one Deepu Chaudhary for ₹3 crore. Haseeb-ul-Hasan alleged the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections as he had no money to buy the ticket.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}