Denied ticket by Congress, Punjab CM Channi's brother to fight as independent

Denied ticket by Congress, Punjab CM Channi's brother to fight as independent

Punjab CM’s brother Dr Manohar Singh
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Livemint

  • The chief minister's brother was seeking a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana, but his name was not there in the first list announced by the party on Saturday

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh on Sunday announced that he will contest as an independent from the Bassi Pathana constituency, where the Congress has fielded its sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh.

The chief minister's brother was seeking a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana, but his name was not there in the first list announced by the party on Saturday.          

In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress gave the ticket to sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP, who is considered close to state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said that several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area had asked him to fight as an independent. "I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight the polls," he added.

He said he took the decision of contesting as an independent after meeting several councillors, village sarpanch and panch who asked him to fight the polls.

“People told me it was wrong to give the ticket to him (Gurpreet Singh GP). He had earlier not done anything and now he has again been foisted upon," said Singh. He also said he will talk to his brother Channi and convince him about his decision.

In August last year, Singh had resigned as a senior medical officer from Kharar civil hospital.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 14.

