In a bid to tackle labour shortages, Denmark is introducing several measures to relax its immigration rules to attract international talent. The country has lowered minimum salary requirements and expanded its work permit fast-track scheme, making it easier for companies to hire non-EU workers. In addition, more jobs will be open to foreigners, and foreign students studying in Denmark will receive an extended job search period after completing their degree.

These changes are part of the amendments made to the Danish Aliens Act, which were agreed upon by parliament on March 23rd and will come into effect on April 1st. Here is a look at key changes to be introduced from Friday.

Which roles need filling?

Denmark is facing a labor shortage and 42% of companies in the country have reported recruitment difficulties in the first quarter of 2022, Euronews cited.

Check the sectors that are facing major labour shortages:

The lists include science, engineering, healthcare, teaching, IT, and finance professionals educated to degree level.

The Skilled Workers list focuses on associate professionals and clerks in science and engineering, business and administration, bookkeeping, and social care.

It also includes metal, machinery, building, and trades. Under the new rules, job roles will remain on the lists for two years instead of six months, and the lists are updated twice a year.

What are the key changes in the work visa policy?

Denmark is taking steps to make it easier for foreign nationals to work and start businesses in the country.

They are lowering the pay threshold for work and residence permits to allow more jobs to be open to foreign nationals. The new limit will be DKK 375,000, down from DKK 465,000, allowing more people to apply for permits.

Additionally, the fast-track certification process for companies that want to employ foreigners is being expanded to include those with only 10 full-time employees, instead of 20.

This change will make it more accessible for smaller companies to apply for certification, providing more opportunities for foreign nationals to work in Denmark.

Furthermore, Denmark is expanding its start-up scheme to include not only entrepreneurs who want to establish a new business in Denmark but also those who own a business outside of Denmark and want to open a branch in the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchari Ghosh