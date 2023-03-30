Denmark to ease work visa rules from April 1 to lure more foreign workers. Jobs that need filling immediately2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:33 PM IST
In addition, more jobs will be open to foreigners, and foreign students studying in Denmark will receive an extended job search period after completing their degree.
In a bid to tackle labour shortages, Denmark is introducing several measures to relax its immigration rules to attract international talent. The country has lowered minimum salary requirements and expanded its work permit fast-track scheme, making it easier for companies to hire non-EU workers. In addition, more jobs will be open to foreigners, and foreign students studying in Denmark will receive an extended job search period after completing their degree.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×