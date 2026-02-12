Dense fog advisory in effect across South Florida, National Weather Service warns

Dense fog is affecting inland South Florida early this morning, reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions on major roadways and local streets. The advisory is expected to lift after 9:00 AM as fog dissipates with the rising sun and warmer temperatures.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated12 Feb 2026, 06:52 PM IST
Residents and commuters should exercise caution, particularly along Alligator Alley, Tamiami Trail, and other major routes through the advisory area. (Representative image: Pixabay)
The National Weather Service (NWS) Miami has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of inland South Florida. Early morning fog has significantly reduced visibility, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions across several counties. Residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution during travel until the advisory lifts later this morning.

Areas affected

The advisory covers the following counties and key inland areas:

Counties: Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier

Notable cities & communities: Belle Glade, Florida City, Clewiston, Immokalee, Moore Haven, Royal Palm Beach, The Acreage, Wellington, Sunniland, Felda, Lakeport, Brighton Seminole, Golden Gate, Palmdale

Key roadways: Alligator Alley, SR-80, US-27, SR-29, Tamiami Trail

Fog conditions

Visibility: One-quarter mile or less in dense fog areas.

Timing: Predominantly during the morning commute, until 9:00 AM EST.

Impacts: Motorists may experience sudden and severe reductions in visibility over short distances, increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

Safety and preparedness recommendations

Driving precautions: Slow down, maintain extra distance from other vehicles, and use low-beam headlights in foggy areas.

Travel planning: Delay non-essential travel if possible, especially along highways and rural routes prone to dense fog.

Community alert: Traffic cameras, including @MyFDOT Alligator Alley feeds, show dense fog near ground level, emphasizing the need for caution.

