Dense fog advisory in effect across South Florida, National Weather Service warns

The National Weather Service (NWS) Miami has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of inland South Florida. Early morning fog has significantly reduced visibility, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions across several counties. Residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution during travel until the advisory lifts later this morning.

Areas affected The advisory covers the following counties and key inland areas:

Counties: Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier

Notable cities & communities: Belle Glade, Florida City, Clewiston, Immokalee, Moore Haven, Royal Palm Beach, The Acreage, Wellington, Sunniland, Felda, Lakeport, Brighton Seminole, Golden Gate, Palmdale

Key roadways: Alligator Alley, SR-80, US-27, SR-29, Tamiami Trail

Fog conditions Visibility: One-quarter mile or less in dense fog areas.

Timing: Predominantly during the morning commute, until 9:00 AM EST.

Impacts: Motorists may experience sudden and severe reductions in visibility over short distances, increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

Safety and preparedness recommendations Driving precautions: Slow down, maintain extra distance from other vehicles, and use low-beam headlights in foggy areas.

Travel planning: Delay non-essential travel if possible, especially along highways and rural routes prone to dense fog.