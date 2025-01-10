Dense fog alert: The Delhi airport has issued an advisory for commuters amid dense fog in the national capital. Zero-visibility was observed at many places in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, the airport said, “Due to Dense fog, there has been impact on Flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi airport."

It further requested passengeres "to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

IndiGo Airlines took to X strongly recommend passengers to take extra time for their journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic.

"To avoid any delays, we encourage an early start. We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these weather challenges together. Your comfort and peace of mind remain our top priorities"