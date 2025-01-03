Several cities in North India were engulfed in dense fog on Friday morning i.e. on January 3, affecting visibility and leading to major disruptions in air travel. The Delhi airport issued an advisory for commuters saying that flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. It advised passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information.

IndiGo Airlines has issued travel advisories for several cities, including Srinagar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Amritsar, and Guwahati, due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

In its latest update, the carrier wrote, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to significantly low visibility in #Srinagar and #Chandigarh, there have been changes to flight schedules. We recommend customers to recheck their flight status before travelling to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Wishing for clearer skies!”

Earlier, the airline had issued advisory for travelers, cautioning about another foggy expected in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Lucknow. It wrote, “Another foggy morning is expected for #Delhi, #Bengaluru, and #Lucknow. We advise you to monitor your flight status before starting your journey. ”

It also added, “Additionally, please allow extra time when travelling to the airport, as reduced visibility might affect vehicle movement. Staying abreast of updates and planning ahead will help ensure a smooth travel experience. Happy Fri-yay everyone!”

SpiceJet has also issued advisory for Amritsar. It said, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Amritsar (ATQ) all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”