Several train services are impacted due to dense fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways has informed that 20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions.
As the information shared by news agency ANI, trains are late by 30 to 275 minutes. Train number 12721 - Dakshin Express which was suppose to react by 3:40 am is late by 275 minutes. Moreover, train number 22181 from Jabalpur - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express which was expected to reach at 4.10 am is late by 185 minutes.
Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory informing passengers that flights that are not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may experience disruptions due to fog. In addition to this, it also urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.
RWFC Delhi has predicted moderate fog in most areas, with dense fog in some isolated locations during the morning. Moreover, the weather bureau has also predicted clear skies with smog, and shallow fog in the evening and night. The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius.
The air quality index in the national capital ar 9.30 am is 333 which is in ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Alipur is 329, Anand Vihar at 359, Dwarka Sector 8 at 376, Jahangirpuri at 380, RK Puram at 356, and Wazirpur at 387. Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre's panel on air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). GRAP Stage IV curbs include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of classes, except those for 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.