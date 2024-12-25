Several train services are impacted due to dense fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways has informed that 20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the information shared by news agency ANI, trains are late by 30 to 275 minutes. Train number 12721 - Dakshin Express which was suppose to react by 3:40 am is late by 275 minutes. Moreover, train number 22181 from Jabalpur - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express which was expected to reach at 4.10 am is late by 185 minutes.

Here is a list of trains that are running late

Delhi airport issues advisory for passengers Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory informing passengers that flights that are not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may experience disruptions due to fog. In addition to this, it also urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

Delhi weather today RWFC Delhi has predicted moderate fog in most areas, with dense fog in some isolated locations during the morning. Moreover, the weather bureau has also predicted clear skies with smog, and shallow fog in the evening and night. The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius.