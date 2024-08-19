‘Threatened to reduce...’: Dental student accuses resident doctor of kidnapping and assault at Rohtak’s PGIMS college

  • A dental student at PGIMS Rohtak alleged kidnapping and assault by a resident doctor. The doctor has been arrested and expelled from campus. No evidence of sexual harassment or rape has been found yet.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated19 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
A PGIMS, Rohtak student accuses resident doctor of assault.
A PGIMS, Rohtak student accuses resident doctor of assault.

A dental student at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak has accused a resident doctor of kidnapping and assaulting her. The accused doctor is from the anatomy department.

A complaint was filed on Friday, August 16, after which the police arrested the resident doctor and started the investigation. As per the dental student’s allegations, the doctor kidnapped her from the government medical institution and later took her to Ambala and Chandigarh. She was allegedly assaulted there, according to a report by India Today.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case LIVE: Accused Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office

According to the victim's statement and the undergoing police investigation, there is no evidence of sexual harassment or rape as of now, the report said.

Rohtak police confirmed in a post on X that the first-year dental student from PGIMS lodged a complaint.

Also Read | Kolkata rape: Autopsy report reveals 14 extensive injuries over body

“Her (victim) statement was recorded in the presence of her family members and Legal Aid Counsel of the DLSA. An FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate,” the post read.

The incident received notable attention after a video was released on X.

The victim also stated that the abuse has been going on for the last seven months. She also claimed that the resident doctor threatened to reduce her attendance if the incident was reported to the administration, the report said.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: ‘My daughter was cremated in hurry,’ claims victim’s father

The report said a spokesperson from the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, confirmed that the resident doctor accused of kidnapping and assault has been expelled from the institution and is not allowed to enter the campus, according to a Times of India report. The resident doctor was identified as Maninder Kaushik, an MD anatomy resident doctor at PGIMS, the report said.

Mint could not independently verify the reports.

The case comes at a time when the entire country is witnessing protests by doctors and the medical community against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which has sparked nationwide outrage.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
HomeNews‘Threatened to reduce...’: Dental student accuses resident doctor of kidnapping and assault at Rohtak’s PGIMS college

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    01:53 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    3.85 (2.57%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,263.15
    01:52 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -14.5 (-0.34%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    334.90
    01:53 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.3 (1.61%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    342.50
    01:53 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    9.95 (2.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Angel Broking

    2,368.30
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    209.35 (9.7%)

    IIFL Finance

    442.00
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    36.55 (9.01%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.20
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.75 (8.59%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    449.15
    01:51 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    33.75 (8.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue