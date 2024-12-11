A Colorado dentist, charged with poisoning his wife's protein shakes, sent her a series of texts before her death, leaving the internet in disbelief.

Dr James Craig allegedly killed his wife, Angela Craig, by poisoning her with drugs which he reportedly purchased online.

Here's what his texts said: According to the Telegraph, James sent several texts checking on his wife who had said she was feeling unwell. However, things took a turn when Angela said, “I feel drugged”.

To this, James said, “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you.”

The history: Angela's sister told the police that James had once tried to poison his wife about five years before her death in 2023. At that time, he claimed that he did so because he had planned to kill himself with a lethal injection and didn't want her to save him.

The text and his murder plot from 5 years ago were not the only reasons to believe that he had killed his wife; his search history also pointed out disturbing trends.

In over 50 pages, an Aurora Police Department homicide detective laid out evidence – including witness statements, text messages and computer search histories – revealing what the department’s investigations division chief called “a heinous, complex and calculated murder.”

What did James Craig search? James, who started poisoning his wife on 6 March 2023, according to police, had several online searches related to poisons and whether they can be detected in the human body after death.

“How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” he Googled. He also searched, "Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?”

Reportedly, he then ordered potassium cyanide saying that he needed it to perform “craniofacial reconstruction”.

However, his business partner, Dr Ryan Redfearn, raised suspicions when he told the nursing staff that James had no reason to order cyanide for their practice.

The affidavit of probable cause said, “James has shown the planning and intent to end his wife’s life by searching for ways to kill someone undetected, providing her poisons that align with her hospitalised symptoms, and working on starting a new life” with another woman.

Latest charges on Dr James Craig In addition to being charged with the murder of his wife, police have also accused him of trying to persuade a fellow inmate to kill a detective from the Aurora police force.

He is further alleged to have asked another inmate to create a fake diary and place it in his family home to suggest that his wife died by suicide.