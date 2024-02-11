Departures at Delhi Airport halted for 15 minutes after Indigo flight missed taxiway

Hello User
News



ANI

Departures from one of the runways at Delhi Airport were halted for fifteen minutes on Sunday morning after an Indigo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway.

Indigo Aircrfat



According to airport sources, Indigo flight 6E 2221 Amritsar to Delhi, after landing in Delhi, missed the route to the taxiway, which interrupted the flight departures from Runway 28/10 for 15 minutes.

The runway could be cleared only after Indigo towed its aircraft from the runway. Due to this, the departures from the runway remain halted, according to the source.

The CAT III-enabled runway 28/10 has recently been opened for operations after being closed for recarpeting and refurbishment.

The Delhi airport has four operational runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28.

