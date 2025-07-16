‘Dependence on foreign technologies weakens our preparedness’, warns CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday highlighted the critical need for India to achieve self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), warning that reliance on foreign technologies undermines the nation's defence preparedness.

Speaking at a workshop held at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, Gen Chauhan emphasised how recent global conflicts have demonstrated drones’ ability to "shift tactical balance disproportionately" despite their size or price. "Drones are proof of reality, and their widespread utility in recent conflicts demonstrates how drones can shift tactical balance disproportionately to their size or price," he observed.

The event, organised by Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ-IDS) in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, focused on “Indigenisation of Critical Components Currently Being Imported from Foreign OEMs in the Areas of UAV & C-UAS.” It brings together military leaders, defence experts, scientists, policymakers, and private industry stakeholders to chart a strategic roadmap that reduces India’s dependence on imported components for UAV and C-UAS technology.

Operation Sindoor underscored the need for indigenous systems Gen Chauhan cited Operation Sindoor — recent India-Pakistan hostilities — to underline the strategic importance of indigenous UAV and C-UAS capabilities. He said, “Operation Sindoor has shown us as to why indigenously developed UAS, C-UAS built for our terrain and our needs are crucial.”

During the operation, Pakistan deployed unarmed drones and loiter munitions on 10 May. Yet, "none of them could actually inflict any damage to Indian military or civilian infrastructure," the CDS stated. According to him, "Most of them were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means. Some of them could be recovered in almost intact conditions."

The strategic imperative of Atmanirbharta in defence General Chauhan asserted the urgency of self-reliance by saying: "We cannot rely on imported niche technologies that are crucial for our offensive and defensive missions.”

He warned, “Dependence on foreign technologies weakens our preparedness, limits our ability to scale up production, results in a shortfall of critical spares for sustenance and round-the-clock availability.”

The CDS further explained that asymmetric drone warfare is transforming military strategies worldwide: "Asymmetric drone warfare is making large platforms vulnerable and driving militaries to rethink the conceptual aspects of air doctrines, development of C-UAS and adaptive moves of engagement."

Building India’s future in UAV and C-UAS technology In a message to the workshop, Gen Chauhan emphasised the urgent need for an indigenously developed ecosystem:

"In the rapidly evolving landscape of non-contact warfare, UAVs have emerged as a transformative force. For a nation like India, self-reliance in UAVs and C-UAS technologies is not only a strategic imperative, but it is also about empowering India to chart its destiny, safeguard its interests and seize the opportunities of the future."

