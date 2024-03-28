The Dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early today i.e. on 28 March. SSP Udham Singh Nagar, Manjunath TC informed news agecny PTI that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle had entered the Dera’s gates and opened fire at Baba (Tarsem Singh), who was sting on a chair.

Further adding, he said that Singh was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar told news agecny ANI that the incident occured at around 6.15-6.30 am. Kumar also informed that the police headquarters has formed a Special investigation team (SIT) comprising officials of Special Task Force and local police hours for the investigation of the incident.

“The STF has been told to keep this as their top priority and probe all angles minutely. We have to not only identify the assailants but also the bigger conspiracy behind this murder, if any. We have also contacted the central agencies to share useful inputs related to this matter with us. I assure you that we will solve this matter soon and take strict action," Kumar told ANI.

The news agency has also reported that additional police force has been deployed in Nanakmatta area in ordert to maintain peace. Tpolice have appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace.

O this, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht also shared an update that the Law and order situation in the area is normal.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed condolences the death of Dera chief Tarsem Singh. He wrote on X, “Taking cognizance of the unfortunate murder of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Dera chief Shri Tarsem Singh ji, DGP Uttarakhand was directed to take prompt and strict action against the culprits. SIT has been formed to investigate this incident. Strict instructions have been given to top police officers to arrest these murderers who are enemies of society and humanity as soon as possible. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss."

