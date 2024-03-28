Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead, SIT formed | Watch CCTV video here
Two assailants on a motorcycle entered the Dera gates and shot Baba Tarsem Singh, the chief of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand. He was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.
The Dera chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead within the premises of the shrine by two bike-borne assailants early today i.e. on 28 March. SSP Udham Singh Nagar, Manjunath TC informed news agecny PTI that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle had entered the Dera’s gates and opened fire at Baba (Tarsem Singh), who was sting on a chair.