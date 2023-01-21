Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has walked out of the Rohtak jail after being granted 40-day parole
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after he was granted a 40-day parole. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh came out of the prison in the afternoon, a police official from Rohtak said.
