DeSantis Promises Texas 1,000 Troops From Florida for the Border

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, fresh off a failed presidential bid, says he’s readying 1,000 troops from the state’s National Guard to assist his Texas counterpart with a controversial crackdown at the US-Mexico border.

The troops will be deployed to Texas based on the state’s needs as it seeks to stem rising illegal immigration, DeSantis said in a statement Thursday. The Republican governor, who drew headlines in recent years by sending “migrant flights" from the border to Democratic-dominated states such as Massachusetts and California, said Florida State Guard personnel are also ready to go to Texas.

“Our reinforcements will help Texas to add additional barriers, including razor wire along the border," said DeSantis, who has already sent 90 officers from Florida state agencies to the border.

A surge in immigration has fueled a humanitarian crisis and emerged as a key issue in this year’s presidential election, with Republicans amping up their attacks on President Joe Biden’s handling of rising border crossings. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is pushing to expand physical barriers even after a US Supreme Court order last week that allowed federal agencies to cut or remove razor wire that state officials have installed along the boundary with Mexico.

Separately, Abbott said he will host 14 other Republican governors — though not DeSantis — for a media conference Feb. 4 at Shelby Park in the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. The US Department of Homeland Security has been demanding access to the park, which Texas authorities fenced off last month.

