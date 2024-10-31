Desi touch to Halloween: Canada home’s ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ decor goes viral; netizens say, ‘What an idea sirjii’

A Halloween display in Brampton, inspired by the Bollywood film 'Stree,' features a saree-clad doll and the phrase 'O Stree Kal Aana.' This creative decor has gone viral, attracting positive reactions from netizens and even comments from the film's actress and production team.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
In the viral video, a saree-clad doll can be hanging from the ceiling with the famous dialogue "O Stree Kal Aana" written in bold red letters.
In the viral video, a saree-clad doll can be hanging from the ceiling with the famous dialogue “O Stree Kal Aana” written in bold red letters.(Screengrab)

Canada's home is winning the hearts of netizens with its 'desi touch' to the Halloween decor. Celebrated on October 31 every year, Halloween is a common time for people to adorn their homes with spooky decorations like ghosts, witches, and skeletons.

However, this Brampton house choose to add a twist to the regular skeleton decor; they choose a Bollywood film ‘Stree’ inspired “O Stree Kal Aana” decor.

In the viral video, a saree-clad doll can be hanging from the ceiling with the famous dialogue “O Stree Kal Aana” written in bold red letters.

For reference, “O Stree Kal Aana” is from a scene in the horror-comedy film showing villagers write this particular phrase, which translates to “Oh woman, come tomorrow,” outside their homes as protection against a mysterious female entity. Infused with a hint of humour, this horror scene has carved out a unique niche in the hearts of the audience.

Check out the ‘Stree’ Halloween decor at Brampton home:

Here's how the netizens reacted:

The video captured the attention of both Maddok films and the actress who played ‘Stree’ in the film's second part, Bhumi Rajgor.

Bhumi quipped, “Main to aaj aa gai! (I have come today)”, while Maddok films said, “It's going to be a busy Halloween for Stree!”

A social media user said, “What an idea sirjii!”

“O stree raksha krna,” a user commented referring to another of the film's dialogue.

“It's always Halloween in Brampton and Surrey,” said another user.

“This is brilliant,” a user said, while another added, “That’s so creative”.

“Honestly, it’s cool! People have ghosts from Hollywood as well. This one is cool, creative and relatable, I just know many people will click its pictures and smile,” a user said.

Another added, “O stree kal aana aaj diwali h” referring to Diwali coinciding with Halloween this year.

“Stree be like- aaho, din mera ajj ae te tusi kehnde o, o stree kal aana (Of course, today is my day, and you say come tomorrow,” a user said.

 

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDesi touch to Halloween: Canada home’s ‘O Stree Kal Aana’ decor goes viral; netizens say, ‘What an idea sirjii’

