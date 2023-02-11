Despite Pathaan's blockbuster success, Shah Rukh Khan looks tensed. Here's why

Despite Shah Rukh Khan's " Pathaan " breaking all records and raised ₹901 crore gross worldwide in just over three weeks, the King Khan looks a little worried and tensed now.

Reason being Yash Raj Films is releasing the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in the cinema theatre this valentines.

Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you! pic.twitter.com/IlZ6zTA56L — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2023

Sharing his thoughts on the new plan of YRF, the King Khan wrote on Twitter, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai."

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, YRF said in a press note, "The total worldwide gross is an incredible ₹901 crore (India gross: ₹558.40 crore, overseas: ₹342.60 crore)."

The film earned a ₹5.90 crore net in India, the studio revealed on Friday. The YRF also called the film to be “the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema."

#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [third Fri]: Thu ₹ 2.42 cr, Fri ₹ 2.58 cr… Expect substantial growth/jump on [third] Sat and Sun, when single screens join the party… Will cross ₹ 450 cr today [third Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 448.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Z0EKflpVlQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2023

Looking at the films' earnings of recent films across all languages, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion remains at the very top with ₹1,030 crore while KGF Chapter 2 claims the second spot with ₹859 crore. RRR remains at number three with ₹772 crore. Meanwhile, Pathaan stands among the biggest box-office grosser of all time.

In YRF's ambitious spy universe, "Pathaan" is the fourth movie, followed by Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).