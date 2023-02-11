Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Despite Pathaan's blockbuster success, Shah Rukh Khan looks tensed. Here's why

Despite Pathaan's blockbuster success, Shah Rukh Khan looks tensed. Here's why

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Fans of Bollywood of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie 'Pathaan', outside a movie theatre in Kolkata, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

  • Until now, Pathaan has raised 901 crore gross worldwide in just over three weeks and is only 130 crores away to become biggest box-office grosser of all time.

Despite Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" breaking all records and raised 901 crore gross worldwide in just over three weeks, the King Khan looks a little worried and tensed now.

Reason being Yash Raj Films is releasing the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in the cinema theatre this valentines.

Sharing his thoughts on the new plan of YRF, the King Khan wrote on Twitter, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses 900 crore mark worldwide

Earlier in the day, YRF said in a press note, "The total worldwide gross is an incredible 901 crore (India gross: 558.40 crore, overseas: 342.60 crore)."

The film earned a 5.90 crore net in India, the studio revealed on Friday. The YRF also called the film to be “the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema."

Looking at the films' earnings of recent films across all languages, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion remains at the very top with 1,030 crore while KGF Chapter 2 claims the second spot with 859 crore. RRR remains at number three with 772 crore. Meanwhile, Pathaan stands among the biggest box-office grosser of all time.

In YRF's ambitious spy universe, "Pathaan" is the fourth movie, followed by Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
