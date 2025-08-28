Despite Trump tariffs, India likely to become world's second-largest economy by 2038, says EY

The report which places India as the second-largest economy has come a day after Trump's tariffs have come into force.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Indian Economy.
Indian Economy. (AFP)

Despite the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States, India may become the world's second largest economy by the year 2038 with $34.2 trillion GDP, said an EY report.

The report which places India as the second-largest economy has come a day after Trump's tariffs have come into force.

According to the August 2025 issue of EY Economy Watch, India is emerging as one of the most dynamic among the world’s five largest economies. The report cited India's strong economic fundamentals including high savings and investment rates, favorable demographics, and a sustainable fiscal position.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsEconomyDespite Trump tariffs, India likely to become world's second-largest economy by 2038, says EY
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.