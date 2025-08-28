Despite Trump tariffs, India likely to become world's second-largest economy by 2038, says EY

Despite the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States, India may become the world's second largest economy by the year 2038 with $34.2 trillion GDP, said an EY report.

The report which places India as the second-largest economy has come a day after Trump's tariffs have come into force.

According to the August 2025 issue of EY Economy Watch, India is emerging as one of the most dynamic among the world’s five largest economies. The report cited India's strong economic fundamentals including high savings and investment rates, favorable demographics, and a sustainable fiscal position.