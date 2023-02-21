Home / News / ‘Impossible to defeat us’: Vladimir Putin says West wants to make Russians ‘suffer’
2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Chanchal
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. (via REUTERS)Premium
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. (via REUTERS)

  • Vladimir Putin said the calculations of the West did not materialise, adding they did not succeed in defeating Russia on the economic front

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Western countries imposed sanctions on the country, following the announcement of a “special operation" on Ukraine, to make the the people of Russia “suffer", but, he said, their calculations did not materialise. Vladimir Putin said the West has not succeeded in defeating Russia on the economic front.

Addressing the lawmakers in the Russian Parliament, Vladimir Putin said, “They want to make the people suffer... but their calculation did not materialise. The Russian economy and the management turned out to be much stronger than they thought."

“Russia has all the financial resources it needs to guarantee its national security and development despite Western economic sanctions," Putin said.

He said, “We have already begun and will continue to build up a large-scale programme for the socio-economic recovery and development of these new subjects of the Federation [territory annexed from Ukraine]. We are talking about reviving enterprises and jobs in the ports of the Sea of Azov, which has again become an inland sea of Russia, and building new modern roads, as we did in Crimea."

‘WEST TRANSFORMING LOCAL CONFLICT INTO GLOBAL CONFRONTATION’

Further attacking the West, Vladimir Putin asserted that the “elites of the West intend to transform a local conflict into a global confrontation." Saying this, Vladimir Putin added that Russia will react accordingly.

“The elites of the West do not hide their purpose... That is, they intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country. But they also cannot fail to realize that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Therefore, they are conducting more and more aggressive information attacks against us," he said.

