‘Destroy Pakistan completely…’: Asaduddin Owaisi's message after Operation Sindoor

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called for the “complete destruction” of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure - hours after Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Welcoming the decision, the Hyderabad MP further stated that “the Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again.”

India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.



“I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan’s terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind,” Owaisi wrote in an online post in Urdu and Hindi.

On April 22, terrorists linked to Pakistan carried out an attack in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator. In a swift response, Indian forces launched strikes early this morning on terror bases used by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored Operation Sindoor as it unfolded from the war room, news agency ANI reported. Following the successful execution of the operation, India clarified that the strike was strictly limited to terror hideouts, with no Pakistani military assets targeted.