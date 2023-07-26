Deutsche Bank Still Has Too Many Plot Twists

Admittedly, the return on tangible equity did fall to 5.4%, but a lot of this had to do with one-off costs. Without them, and assuming an equal distribution of the annual bank levy across the four quarters of the year, the ratio would have been 8.1%, the bank said, closer to the 2025 target. Similarly, the cost-to-income ratio would finally have fallen below 70%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}