Dev Diwali 2024 Varanasi: Grand fireworks show on river Ganga ghats will leave you spellbound | Watch

Grand fireworks illuminate the sky on the ghats of River Ganga in Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.
Dev Deepavali is celebrated on the night of Kartik Purnima, which falls after Diwali. This year, Diwali was celebrated on October 31.
Dev Diwali is celebrated in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. This year, Dev Diwali or Dev Deepwali is celebrated on Friday, November 15.
