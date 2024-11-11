Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Check date, time, significance, muhurat, puja vidhi – all you need to know

Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 12 this year. It marks Lord Vishnu's awakening from Yoga Nidra. This year, around 48,000 weddings are expected to take place in Delhi-NCR on this day, as it is considered very auspicious.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Nov 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Dev Uthani Ekadashi: This year, around 48,000 weddings are expected in Delhi-NCR, which is considered an auspicious occasion as couples can tie the knot without any restrictions.(Courtesy Cupcake Productions)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi: The auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini or Devotthan Ekadashi, is observed in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year, the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 12.

Time

As per popular belief, the “Lord of the world,” Lord Vishnu, woke up from Yoga Nidra after four months on this day and took charge again. According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat timings are given below.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:46 PM on Nov 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 04:04 PM on Nov 12, 2024

Delhi-NCR to see around 50,000 weddings on Nov 12

On the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, around 48,000 weddings are expected to take place across Delhi-NCR, reported Hindustan Times. This day will mark the beginning of the shubh saaya for weddings this winter. Owner of Rohini's Hari Om Band, Piyush Sharma, said, “Delhi-NCR can expect to witness 50,000 weddings in Delhi on November 12". Informing about the high number of bookings for Tuesday, Piyush Sharma said, “The vendors who we deal with have been telling us about the high number of bookings they have received for this date.”

Significance

According to astrologer Ajai Bhambi, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is abhuj, which means that the muhurat is so auspicious that no consultation from any pandit is required. One can get married at any time on this day and no additional puja or rectification is required," HT quoted the astrologer as saying.

Furthermore, according to Hindu panchang, this day is considered special as couples can marry irrespective of their kundalis and planetary placements. Pandit Ram Hari Sharma said, "Even mangliks can get married on this day.”

Key rituals

On Dev Uthani Ekadashi, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe fast. The day holds deep spiritual significance for those who follow the Vaishnava tradition. The fast of Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, and its Parana time will be between 6:42 AM and 8:51 AM on November 13.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Check date, time, significance, muhurat, puja vidhi – all you need to know

